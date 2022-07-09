How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Saturday from the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Cameron Tringale holds a 3-stroke lead at 7-under heading into the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel – World Feed), 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio