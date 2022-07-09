-
How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Renaissance Club is the host venue for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Saturday from the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.
Cameron Tringale holds a 3-stroke lead at 7-under heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel – World Feed), 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio
PGA TOUR LIVE (All times ET)
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Stream 1
Featured Group: 2:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Group: 2:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Group: 5 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stream 2
Featured Groups: 3:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Groups: 3:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Groups: 4:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Groups: 5:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Featured Groups
Cameron Smith, Ewen Ferguson
Haotong Li, Russell Knox
Sam Burns, Mikko Korhonen
Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler
Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth (joined in progress)
