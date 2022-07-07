Cameron Tringale flirts with 59 in Round 1 of Genesis Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Cameron Tringale flirted with 59 during the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open but settled for a still-impressive 9-under 61 to take the lead at The Renaissance Club.

It would have been just the 13th sub-60 in PGA TOUR history. The last person to shoot 59 on TOUR was Scottie Scheffler in 2020 at THE NORTHERN TRUST. It also would have been just the second 59 in the history of the DP World Tour, which is co-sanctioning this week’s event with the PGA TOUR.

Tringale's bogey-free 61 included a run of six straight birdies to open the back nine and a stretch of nine birdies in 11 holes. He played the final three holes in even par but still shot the lowest score of his PGA TOUR career. He had shot 62 twice previously.

“I played here in 2015 and a few Opens, so I've had moderate experience,” said Tringale, 34. “I'm not a total newbie but I love playing links golf. It's so much fun.”

He was second in Strokes Gained: Approach and first in Strokes Gained: Putting when he finished his round. His 61 was the low round of the morning wave by three shots. He made four putts from outside 10 feet, including a 38-footer on the eighth hole.

“Golf is more fun when the putts are going in, and they were for me today,” he said.

The Georgia Tech alum is looking for his first PGA TOUR win in his 13th season. He holds the TOUR record for most money won without a victory ($16.9 million) and his 332 starts without a win are the most on TOUR since 2009. His last first-round lead came five years ago at the Barbasol Championship, which also is being played this week.

He is 37th in the FedExCup this season thanks to a runner-up at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and third-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has nine top-three finishes in his TOUR career.