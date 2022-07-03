-
How to Watch the John Deere Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 4 of the John Deere Classic begins Saturday from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
J.T. Poston leads by three heading into Sunday over Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
Kevin Streelman, Morgan Hoffmann
Featured Groups
Dylan Wu, Rory Sabbatini
Brendon Todd, Aaron Baddeley
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 14 (par 4), No. 16 (par 3)
