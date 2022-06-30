  • NEWS

    Monday qualifier Chris Naegel in early John Deere Classic contention

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Chris Naegel makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Naegel makes birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Chris Naegel makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.