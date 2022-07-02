-
How to Watch the John Deere Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Deere Run is once again the host venue for the John Deere Classic. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the John Deere Classic begins Saturday from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
J.T. Poston continued his stellar play to maintain his lead heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
8:45AM/ET – Sahith Theegala / Aaron Baddeley
Featured Groups
8:15AM/ET – Kramer Hickok / Fabian Gomez
9:50AM/ET – Zach Johnson / Seth Reeves
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 14 (par 4), No. 16 (par 3)
MUST READS
