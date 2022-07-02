How to Watch the John Deere Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the John Deere Classic begins Saturday from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

J.T. Poston continued his stellar play to maintain his lead heading into the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR