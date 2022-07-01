-
How to Watch the John Deere Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Deere Run is once again the host venue for the John Deere Classic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the John Deere Classic begins Friday from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
J.T. Poston leads the John Deere Classic after carding a 62 in the opening round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:18AM/ET – Webb Simpson / Jason Day / Lanto Griffin (10th tee)
Featured Groups
8:29AM/ET – Charles Howell III / Brandt Snedeker / Sahith Theegala (10th tee)
8:40AM/ET – Lucas Glover / Dylan Frittelli / Zach Johnson (10th tee)
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 14 (par 4), No. 16 (par 3)
MUST READS
