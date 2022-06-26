How to Watch the Travelers Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the Travelers Championship takes place Sunday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Xander Schauffele leads the Travelers by one shot heading into the final round.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR