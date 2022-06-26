-
-
How to Watch the Travelers Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
June 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2022
-
Best Of
All-time best shots from Travelers Championship
Round 4 of the Travelers Championship takes place Sunday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Xander Schauffele leads the Travelers by one shot heading into the final round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Rory McIlroy, Cam Davis
Featured Groups
Harry Higgs, Jonas Blixt
Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Streeelman
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 15 (par 4), No. 16 (par 3)
MUST READS
-
-