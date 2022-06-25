  • Sahith Theegala back in contention at Travelers Championship

    Xander Schauffele lead shrinks to one over Patrick Cantlay, three over Theegala
  • In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala nearly holes out eagle from 153 yards at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.