-
-
How to Watch the Travelers Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
June 24, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2022
- TPC River Highlands is once again the venue for the Travelers Championship. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Travelers Championship takes place Friday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston share the lead after Round 1 at 8-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
LATE THURSDAY/EARLY FRIDAY
Harris English, Marc Leishman, Patrick Cantlay
Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson
Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley
EARLY THURSDAY/LATE FRIDAY
Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson
Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge, Satoshi Kodaira
Tony Finau, Sungae Im, Luke List
MUST READS
-
-