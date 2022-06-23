  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under

  • J.T. Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)J.T. Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)