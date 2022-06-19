  • Matt Fitzpatrick and The Country Club make magic one more time

    Winner of 2013 U.S. Amateur notches first PGA TOUR win at 2022 U.S. Open

  • Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open at a venue where he had previous success. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open at a venue where he had previous success. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)