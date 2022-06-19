×
    Winner's Bag: Matt Fitzpatrick, U.S. Open

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline in dramatic fashion, holding off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler. Here's a look inside Fitzpatrick's bag.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX

7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 TX

Irons: Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 (5-W)
Shafts: Ping CFS X (115G)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-08F, 56-08M, 60-08M)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

