-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Matt Fitzpatrick, U.S. Open
-
-
June 19, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline. (Keyur Khamar/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline in dramatic fashion, holding off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler. Here's a look inside Fitzpatrick's bag.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX
3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX
7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 TX
Irons: Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 (5-W)
Shafts: Ping CFS X (115G)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-08F, 56-08M, 60-08M)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x