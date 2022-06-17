-
How to Watch the U.S. Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
June 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the coveted U.S. Open trophy. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the U.S. Open takes place Friday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Click here for tee times and the leaderboard.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 24 at the Travelers Championship.
Television: Thursday, 6:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (Peacock), 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (USA), 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC), 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (USA), 7 p.m.-8 p.m. (Peacock). Friday, 6:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m. (Peacock), 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (USA), 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC), 7 p.m.-8 p.m. (Peacock). Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Peacock), 12 p.m.-8 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. (Peacock), 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA), 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC),
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio)
Digital Bonus: Thursday-Friday, 7:25 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups), 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes – 11, 12, 13). Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups).
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
