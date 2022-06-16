Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa take different paths at U.S. Open

Although they’re close in the Official World Golf Ranking – McIlroy third, Morikawa seventh – and each is a PGA Championship winner, McIlroy twice, that’s where the similarities end. Because, to put it nicely, Morikawa has been cold. He missed the cut in his last start at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, but really he hasn’t done much for the last six weeks or so.

The problem: His usual left-to-right shot shape has gone missing.

Last week Morikawa chased his old game all around Las Vegas, where he lives, playing 27 holes a day in brutal heat. Finally, on Thursday, with his usual cut still MIA, he made an executive decision.

“I was still trying to figure out the cut,” he said. “I mean, it was there for, like, three holes, and then it would disappear for three. I hit a point Thursday afternoon where I said, this is stupid. Why try and fight it? I can still hit the golf ball. It's not like I'm not hitting it to where I want.”

He said he mostly got around The Country Club playing a two-yard draw Thursday.