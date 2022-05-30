-
How to Watch Capital One's The Match: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen
May 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Capital One’s The Match will feature four NFL quarterbacks for the first time. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO WATCH
When: Wednesday, June 1, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Wynn Golf Club (Las Vegas)
Broadcast: TNT
