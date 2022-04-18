The Match to pit Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

The next installment of Capital One’s The Match will feature a foursome of legendary NFL quarterbacks. Four of the past five NFL MVPs will take the course as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. TNT will televise the 12-hole event at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on June 1 from Wynn Las Vegas, the only course on the Vegas Strip.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner and three-time MVP, and Rodgers, a four-time MVP, will team together after opposing each other in the fourth edition of The Match last July in Montana. The team of Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious over Brady and Phil Mickelson at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin. Brady fell to 0-2 in The Match, having paired with Mickelson both times.

Mahomes and Allen will each make their debut in The Match franchise. Mahomes quarterbacked the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances after the 2019 and 2020 seasons, going 1-1, and was also awarded 2018 NFL MVP. Allen has quarterbacked the Buffalo Bills to three consecutive playoff appearances, after the team had advanced to the postseason just once in a 19-season span.

In total, the four participants of The Match have combined for 30 Pro Bowls, 86 NFL playoff appearances and nine Super Bowl titles.

Live coverage of the match-play event will feature players mic’d up for the duration of competition, including the capability to communicate directly with their competitors and the broadcast team.

The Match will be contested at Wynn Golf Club for the second consecutive iteration, following Brooks Koepka’s 5-and-3 win over DeChambeau last November. The 6,722-yard, par-70 Tom Fazio design features elevation changes and water hazards on 12 holes.

To date, The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.