Updates from The Match: Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers def. Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes, 1 up

No. 1 (par 4)

Sporting a man bun, Aaron Rodgers takes the tee first on the opening hole. He waves to the camera and pulls driver, waiting for a few minutes on the tee as Brady "takes his sweet time" before traversing to the tee box. He doesn't hesitate in making a confident swing; the ball sails down the middle of the fairway.

Brady also takes driver and pulls his shot into the left tree line, settling in wood chips near the rough's edge. No trouble, though, as his teammate Rodgers is in prime position.

Allen takes driver and hooks the ball into the left tree line, also settling in wood chips. "We're alright," he quips after the ball settles.

Mahomes picks up his partner immediately, taking driver and following Rodgers in piercing the center of the fairway. He picks up his tee quickly and without hesitation.

From the spot of Mahomes' tee shot, Allen pulls a short iron from approximately 120 yards. The ball finds the fringe just left of the green. Mahomes plays a pretty fade that lands past the hole and spins back, settling within 15 feet for an early birdie look.

From the spot of Rodgers' tee shot, Brady pulls a wedge slightly, but it settles on the left portion of the green to leave a birdie look of 35 feet or so. Rodgers takes it a step further, playing a soft fade that hits on the back of the green and spins back to within 12 feet.

Allen pulls putter from the fringe, the famed Texas wedge, and judges the speed well; the ball releases to leave a 4-foot par look. Allen inquires as to whether the putt is a gimme, but Brady declines.

Next up, Brady does not make clean contact on his birdie look; the ball settles 6 feet short-right of the hole.

Mahomes' 12-foot birdie look slides by on the right side, but the par is conceded. Brady then drains his par putt to open things up for Rodgers' birdie effort.

Rodgers maximizes his birdie opportunity, as the right-to-left curler finds the left side of the cup. He pumps his fist in celebration, as the NFC quarterbacks take the early advantage in Las Vegas.

Brady/Rodgers 1 up thru 1