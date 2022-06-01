-
NEWS
Updates from The Match: Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers def. Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes, 1 up
Rodgers/Brady defeat Allen/Mahomes with winning birdie on final hole
June 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- NFC quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady bested AFC signal-callers Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in The Match VI. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
For the first time, Capital One's The Match did not include any professional golfers, as NFL quarterbacks took the stage for Wednesday evening's competition at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
The Match delivered a drama worthy of playoff football, coming down to the final green on the final hole.
AFC rising star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faced off against NFC veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in a topsy-turvy 12-hole match on the Las Vegas Strip. Brady/Rodgers won the first two holes before Allen/Mahomes went on a mid-evening run, taking a 1-up lead with three holes to play.
Brady/Rodgers responded to square The Match with a win on No. 10, and the competition remained tied into its final hole, the par-3 12th.
In captivating fashion, Rodgers delivered a winning birdie on the final green, punctuated with a dramatic fist pump and celebration with his partner Brady.
"We've played together maybe three times competitively," said Brady of Rodgers, "and every time, he's made a 15-foot putt to win. That was amazing, and it didn't surprise me when it went in."
Here's a hole-by-hole look at how the action unfolded in the sixth iteration of The Match.
No. 12 (par 3, 167 yards)
Brady takes the tee first on the serene par 3. He takes his time, soaking in the moment. He makes clean contact and stares the ball down; it sails a bit past the flag, into a strip of rough approximately 30 feet past the hole.
Rodgers plays a crisp cut on an aggressive line and delivers, the ball settling pin-high just left of the hole, leaving a tasty birdie look of approximately 12 feet.
Brady opts to take his mulligan (he hits the Charles Barkley cutout head with a football to earn his mulligan). With the sun setting, he plays a draw that turns a bit too much, finding the greenside hazard.
Allen perhaps overclubs, playing a cut that settles long and right of the green, in an area of rough near the water's edge.
Mahomes starts his ball on a line over the water and plays for a cut, but the ball doesn't cut enough. It splashes. He opts for his mulligan and hits the Charles Barkley cutout head with a football to earn a second swing.
The Kansas City Chiefs star again plays a cut and asks for it to go. It does, but leaving a lengthy birdie try from the front of the green to a back-left hole location. Advantage Brady/Rodgers on the final hole of The Match.
Allen plays first from the front of the green and hits a beautiful putt, the ball tracking toward the cup before stopping on the right edge of the cup, oh-so-close to a dramatic birdie. With nothing to lose, Mahomes' birdie try has plenty of pace, but it narrowly slides by. Team Allen/Mahomes is in with par.
Two looks at a winning birdie for Brady/Rodgers. Brady goes first from 12 feet, but the putt slides by on the right side. He groans in disbelief.
The stage is set for Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback assesses the situation, steps over the ball and takes a few looks.
The putt breaks left-to-right, and Rodgers judges it exquisitely. He drains it, right in the heart, for the walk-off victory.
Brady/Rodgers WIN The Match, 1 up
No. 11 (par 4)
Brady pulls hybrid off the tee and plays a crisp cut that splits the center of the fairway. Rodgers takes driver and plays a slithery cut that rides the dogleg-right shape of the hole, perfectly positioned. A crafty play from a crafty veteran.
After Allen fails to get his tee shot in play, the pressure is on Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller responds, producing a low cut with a driver. He asks for it to land softly, and it does, finding the left rough with a good angle to the hole location.
Playing from Mahomes' position off the tee, Allen takes a short iron and immediately asks for it to get down. The ball flies over the green and briefly holds up in the rough, amidst a contingent of patrons, before trickling back onto the putting surface. An apparent missed green is suddenly a 20-foot birdie try.
"That's Bills Mafia right there," remarks Allen.
Mahomes plays a low skipper that creeps onto the back portion of the green, the same level as the hole location, before catching the ridge and rolling down onto the front level, leaving a lengthy birdie proposition.
From Rodgers' pinpoint tee shot, Brady plays his second shot from 50 or so yards, taking it high and controlling the spin to leave a birdie look of approximately 10 feet. Rodgers tries a similar play but catches the ball too cleanly; it sails past the flag and doesn't spin too much, leaving a 25-footer for birdie.
Mahomes' birdie try scares the hole but slides by on the left side.
Rodgers' birdie look runs out of steam a few inches short and right; the par is conceded. Mahomes attempts to clean up his 4-footer for par to take the pressure off Allen, but he cannot do so.
Allen's birdie try trails off a couple feet short and right; the par is conceded.
The stage is cleared for Brady, who faces a mid-length birdie try to win the hole and give his team a 1-up lead with one hole to play. The putt breaks left-to-right, and the putt tails off just to the right.
The hole is tied with pars, setting the stage for a winner-take-all final hole on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Match TIED thru 11
No. 10 (par 4, 306 yards)
Allen takes driver and rips a low cut straight at the flag; it carries just too much, though, and finds a back greenside bunker. Mahomes immediately exclaims "Oh no!" upon impact, as his ball sails well right of the green, finding an area of wood chips and shrubbery.
"I didn't see it," Mahomes remarks, "but it's not good."
Brady takes driver, takes a few moments upon address, and produces a low cut that finds the right greenside bunker. Rodgers takes aim left of the green and plays a cut that lands in the front fringe and bounces onto the green, leaving an eagle attempt from 60 feet or so.
Allen makes clean contact from the back bunker but cannot get the ball to check in time; it releases to 12 feet past the hole. Mahomes experiences a similar issue, the ball coming to rest just outside that of Allen.
Playing from Rodgers' position, Brady's eagle putt rolls long and right, settling 6 feet away. He is audibly dissatisfied with his effort. Rodgers has the proper line but can't produce quite enough pace; his eagle try settles 5 feet short-right of the hole.
Neither Mahomes nor Allen can get their birdie putt to fall, clearing the stage for Brady/Rodgers to make birdie and square the competition into the final two holes.
First to play, Brady's birdie try is center-cut.
The Match TIED thru 10
No. 9 (par 4, 415 yards)
Allen rips driver off the tee and wastes no time in picking up his tee, the ball not traveling quite as far as some of his efforts, but leaving a mid-length approach from the left rough. Mahomes plays a cut and expounds, "Fore way right."
Still sporting his backwards cap, Brady takes driver and plays a cut right down the center of the fairway, easily his best tee shot of the day to this point. Rodgers follows suit with a well-struck, well-placed tee shot.
Allen starts his approach at the tree line but gets plenty of height; it sails over the trees with a slight cut, the ball landing on the back-left portion of the green, 30 feet or so from the flag.
From Allen's position, Mahomes plays perhaps his shot of the day to this point, a high cut that takes aim directly at the flag. The ball releases to the back of the green but catches the slope and feeds continually closer to the hole, settling inside 5 feet for a tasty birdie look.
After Brady's approach fails to reach the green, Rodgers steps up with a deft wedge that lands past the hole and spins back to within 12 feet.
With neither Brady nor Allen managing to save par from their respective position, the stage is set for the birdie looks of Rodgers and Mahomes.
At a critical juncture of the match, Rodgers steps up with a beautiful stroke; the ball finds the center of the cup for a crucial birdie. Mahomes answers with a matching birdie, a smooth stroke from short range to tie the hole.
Allen/Mahomes 1 up thru 9
No. 8 (par 3, 170 yards)
On a scenic par 3 with water guarding the front and right sides of the green, Allen plays first and takes an aggressive line with a cut shape. The ball lands on the right side of the green and settles on the fringe, just 20 or so feet for birdie.
Mahomes starts his tee shot at the left side of the green and asks for it to cut. It does indeed. The ball feeds off a slope and continues to move closer to the hole, settling just 6 feet away. Mahomes shimmies his shoulders in appreciation, before pointing to the camera with a look of determination and appreciation.
Brady turns his hat backwards before playing a draw toward the back-left portion of the green, the ball feeding off the slope and creeping toward the hole, settling some 15 feet away for birdie.
Rodgers plays a fade and immediately leans anxiously, the ball finding a watery grave.
With both teams eyeing a birdie look, Brady plays first; he judges the speed well but plays the ball slightly too much outside left. The par is conceded.
Facing a nothing-to-lose birdie proposition, Rodgers gives the putt plenty of pace, but it slides by on the left side. Brady/Rodgers records par, leaving the door open for Allen/Mahomes to take its first lead of the evening.
Mahomes takes advantage with a center-cut birdie and a fist pump of authority.
Allen/Mahomes 1 up thru 8
No. 7 (par 5, 520 yards)
Allen pulls driver and plays a high cut; he knows immediately that it has cut too much. The ball sails into a patch of shrubbery to the right of the fairway.
Mahomes takes driver and produces a low stinger that splits the right side of the fairway, well positioned.
After a series of tee shots to the left, Brady perhaps overcompensates; his ball follows that of Allen, well right of the fairway.
Rodgers takes driver and hits a low cut that fades well right of the fairway, bounding off a cart path and settling on the cart path.
Rodgers takes relief from the cart path but is still blocked out by a tree line; he confers with his teammate and strategizes to play a conservative layup shot with a wedge. Brady lays up into the rough just left of the fairway; Rodgers finds a fairway bunker on his layup.
After Mahomes' scintillating drive, Allen/Mahomes has a chance to give the green a go in two. Mahomes plays first and plays a high cut with a long iron, the ball missing the green just to the right, in an area of light rough. Allen tugs his second shot well to the left of the green; he is immediately displeased.
From a tricky spot in the fairway bunker, Rodgers is unable to advance his third shot all the way to the green; it settles in the front fringe, some 50 feet from the hole. Brady plays his third to the center of the green, leaving 25 feet up the hill for birdie.
On his third shot, Allen plays a punch shot through some trouble and judges it beautifully; the ball bounces through the rough, onto the green and releases just 10 feet past the hole.
Rodgers' pitch from the front of the green carries too much zip; the ball races some 20 feet past the hole, leaving a lengthy par-saving try.
Mahomes takes a line well right of the hole on his eagle chip, attempting to utilize a ridge. The ball rides the ridge and settles 10 feet past the hole, joining his teammate Allen with a reasonable birdie look.
Brady's right-to-left birdie try tracks toward the cup but runs out of gas just inches shy. His par is conceded, leaving Allen/Mahomes with two chances to win the hole and hold a Match lead for the first time.
Neither can convert. Allen's birdie try misses well left; Mahomes' birdie try narrowly misses on the right edge.
After a wild hole, the net result is even.
The Match TIED thru 7
No. 6 (par 3, 190 yards)
Allen pulls a mid-iron and produces a high cut off the tee; the ball over-cuts, though, as he yells out a "Fore right!" The ball finds a section of fans short-right of the green.
Perhaps in fear of a pond guarding the front-left portion of the green, Mahomes pushes his tee shot to the right as well.
Allen opts to take his one allotted mulligan -- to earn it, though, he needs to hit a target (a cutout of Charles Barkley's head) with a football. He succeeds to earn his mulligan. This time, though, the ball sails well left of the green.
Undeterred by the struggles of Allen/Mahomes, Brady takes the tee and produces a crisp draw that finds the center of the green, about 25 feet for birdie. Rodgers plays a slight fade that flies past the flag but settles safely on the green, leaving a 30-foot downhill birdie try.
From the spot of Mahomes' tee shot, about 50 feet right of the flag, Allen plays a deft pitch that settles within 6 feet of the hole. Mahomes' pitch releases 8 or so feet past the cup, leaving the team with two testers for par.
Brady's birdie putt is well struck, but it releases 3 feet past the hole on the right side. Rodgers judges the speed perfectly but the ball curls just left, leaving a conceded par.
Mahomes produces a confident strike on his left-to-right par saver, and it finds the right-center of the cup. A fist pump ensues, as well as a high-five with his teammate. The proceedings remain tied at the midway point.
The Match TIED thru 6
No. 5 (par 5, 533 yards)
Allen pulls driver and takes an aggressive line near a creek left of the fairway, but the ball hangs on just enough, settling in the left side of the fairway with an ideal angle of attack. Mahomes pulls driver and immediately points in dismay, as the ball sails into the trees.
Brady's case of the duck-hooks continues, as it sails left of the fairway-guarding creek and into the forest of wood chips. Rodgers plays a fade that flirts with the creek more than he might have liked, but the ball stays dry and settles in a line of rough between the creek and fairway.
Playing from Rodgers' tee shot, Brady pushes an iron well right of the fairway; he quickly sighs in dismay. Rodgers' second shot sails right as well, into a region of fans short-right of the green.
Allen pulls iron for his second shot and continues the foursome's trend, quickly exhaling a "Fore right!" as the ball sails right of the fairway, settling into a patch of wood chips.
From the position of Allen's tee shot, Mahomes starts the ball left and watches it cut back toward the green. On perhaps the team's shot of the day to this point, the ball comfortably lands on the front portion of the green, leaving a 20-footer for eagle.
After finding an adjacent fairway with his second shot, Brady hoists a short iron high above the tree line; the ball finds the back of the green, leaving 35 feet or so for birdie.
With the tree line blocking his angle to the flag, Allen plays a low punch that settles on the front fringe, about 25 feet away for his birdie look.
From just a few feet behind a tree, Rodgers is faced with a blind third shot, and he finds an opening. The low runner chases through the green and into the back fringe, leaving a 45-foot birdie look.
Rodgers' birdie try races 12 or so feet past the hole. Brady's left-to-right breaker cuts across the hole on the right side, releasing 6 feet past.
Needing two putts to win the hole, Mahomes lags his eagle try just inches short of the cup, on a perfect line. He taps in for birdie to win the hole, bringing the match back to tied, a swift shift for a team that had lost the opening two holes.
The Match TIED thru 5
No. 4 (par 3, 155 yards)
Allen takes a short iron for his tee shot and is immediately displeased; the ball sails left and finds a greenside pond, making a distinct splash. Mahomes plays a high cut and is slightly off-balance on his follow-through; he stares it down and the ball maintains a direct line to the hole, but flies the green into the back fringe, about 30 feet from the hole.
Brady plays a high draw and finds the front-middle portion of the green, settling on a level below the hole, approximately 35 feet away for birdie. Rodgers plays a high fade that is pushed well right of the green; yells of 'Fore!' are cried immediately, and the ball finds a collection of wood chips and shrubs.
Brady plays first on the birdie try; he displays deft touch as the ball makes its way up the slope and nestles within 3 feet of the hole. The par is not conceded. Perhaps having attained a teach, Rodgers does even better, lagging his putt up to within gimme range. The team is in with a par.
From Mahomes' spot on the back fringe, Allen pulls wedge; he bumps the ball into the slope to take off some speed, leaving a manageable par putt from inside 6 feet. Mahomes also opts for wedge from 10 or so feet off the green; the ball tracks toward the hole and checks a bit, but it releases to leave a par putt from 5 feet or so.
With two looks at par to tie the hole, Allen/Mahomes needs just one, as Allen drains his par-saver, center cut.
For the first time this evening, a hole is tied.
Brady/Rodgers 1 up thru 4
No. 3 (par 4, 325 yards)
Rodgers plays firsrt, pulling driver on the short par 4. He plays a banana-type cut that lands in the right rough but bounces back into the fairway. Brady takes driver and pulls it left for the third consecutive hole, the ball finding trouble well left of the fairway.
Allen pulls driver and plays a fierce cut that splits the fairway. Mahomes plays a similar shot shape with a low bullet that nearly reaches the green, leaving a short eagle pitch from short-left of the flag.
Playing a 40-yard eagle chip from the spot of Rodgers' tee shot, Brady opts for a bump-and-run with a hybrid. The ball skips and races 25 feet past the hole -- "that's not bad, but that's not good," remarks commentator Charles Barkley.
Rodgers moves his ball into the rough (still within a club length of his tee shot) and plays a higher pitch, the ball landing short of the green, into the upslope, and failing to release on.
Mahomes pulls putter for his eagle try; the ball starts out left and breaks back toward the hole, settling within tap-in range, the team's first birdie of the evening. Freed up to be aggressive with his eagle try, Allen also pulls putter; the ball quickly sails to the right of the hole.
Needing heroics from long range to match Mahomes' natural birdie, neither Rodgers nor Brady can deliver. Rodgers' birdie putt from the fringe nestles to within a foot, and Brady pushes his 25-footer to the right.
Allen/Mahomes wins its first hole of the night.
Brady/Rodgers 1 up thru 3
No. 2 (par 5, 494 yards)
After warning fans to move back from the tree line, Brady's concern proves justified, as he hooks a low liner into the left tree line.
Rodgers picks up his partner for the second consecutive hole, a butter fade that finds the center of the fairway.
Allen pulls driver and perhaps overcompensates for his opening tee shot that found the left tree line; he plays a high fade that sails into the right rough.
Mahomes pulls driver and the ball flies right immediately, more so than Allen's ball, deep into the right rough.
Team Allen/Mahomes selects Allen's tee shot from the right rough, and Allen plays first with an iron, the ball precariously flirting with the spectator line. Mahomes pulls iron and produces a high fade; he appears to flush it and displays buoyant body language on the follow-through. The ball sails past the green into the wood chips.
Well positioned after Rodgers' drive, Brady dials up a short iron that tracks toward the hole the entire way, landing soft to leave a 15-foot eagle look. Rodgers leans immediately as his iron sails to the right; it flirts with the edge of a creek but settles in greenside rough.
From wood chips behind the green, Mahomes plays a deft pitch that lands in the rough and bounces up onto the green, releasing down a ridge to within 10 feet. With Allen out of the hole, it's a key effort for the Kansas City Chiefs star.
Rodgers catches his 40-foot eagle chip perhaps a bit heavy; it settles nearly 10 feet short of the hole. No harm, though, as his partner is looking good for birdie at worst.
After taking a long look at his eagle effort, Brady starts his putt on a line right of the hole and it breaks back to miss the hole on the left edge. "Sugar," he reacts after the putt fails to drop. After brief deliberation, the birdie is conceded.
Needing his 10-foot birdie to tie the hole, Mahomes pulls it left; he knew it immediately.
For the second consecutive hole, Brady/Rodgers wins with a birdie.
Brady/Rodgers 2 up thru 2
No. 1 (par 4)
Sporting a man bun, Aaron Rodgers takes the tee first on the opening hole. He waves to the camera and pulls driver, waiting for a few minutes on the tee as Brady "takes his sweet time" before traversing to the tee box. He doesn't hesitate in making a confident swing; the ball sails down the middle of the fairway.
Brady also takes driver and pulls his shot into the left tree line, settling in wood chips near the rough's edge. No trouble, though, as his teammate Rodgers is in prime position.
Allen takes driver and hooks the ball into the left tree line, also settling in wood chips. "We're alright," he quips after the ball settles.
Mahomes picks up his partner immediately, taking driver and following Rodgers in piercing the center of the fairway. He picks up his tee quickly and without hesitation.
From the spot of Mahomes' tee shot, Allen pulls a short iron from approximately 120 yards. The ball finds the fringe just left of the green. Mahomes plays a pretty fade that lands past the hole and spins back, settling within 15 feet for an early birdie look.
From the spot of Rodgers' tee shot, Brady pulls a wedge slightly, but it settles on the left portion of the green to leave a birdie look of 35 feet or so. Rodgers takes it a step further, playing a soft fade that hits on the back of the green and spins back to within 12 feet.
Allen pulls putter from the fringe, the famed Texas wedge, and judges the speed well; the ball releases to leave a 4-foot par look. Allen inquires as to whether the putt is a gimme, but Brady declines.
Next up, Brady does not make clean contact on his birdie look; the ball settles 6 feet short-right of the hole.
Mahomes' 12-foot birdie look slides by on the right side, but the par is conceded. Brady then drains his par putt to open things up for Rodgers' birdie effort.
Rodgers maximizes his birdie opportunity, as the right-to-left curler finds the left side of the cup. He pumps his fist in celebration, as the NFC quarterbacks take the early advantage in Las Vegas.
Brady/Rodgers 1 up thru 1
