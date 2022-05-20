How to watch PGA Championship, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times, live stream

Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Round 2 of the PGA Championship takes place Friday from legendary Southern Hills. Here's how to follow the action.

Rory McIlroy leads by one after shooting a 5-under 65 in the first round.

Leaderboard