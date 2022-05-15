Tiger’s 63 at Southern Hills highlights his lowest major rounds

6. 65, 2005 MASTERS (3rd rd.)

Augusta National G.C., Augusta, Georgia

End of round position: 1st (from 3rd)

Finish: Won

Woods was still retooling his swing under Hank Haney when he arrived at the Masters in 2005; his winless streak in the majors neared three years. His first round here didn’t begin well, either, as he putted a ball into Rae’s Creek at the par-5 13th en route to a 74. It would be the highest opening round of any of his major triumphs.

Everything changed Saturday, when, thanks to weather delays, Woods played his second round, a 6-under 66 that got him back in the mix. He also played nine holes of his third round before darkness halted play again, making five birdies to cut Chris DiMarco’s lead from six to four shots.

All told, Woods played 27 holes that day, making 12 birdies against just one three-putt bogey. After closing the first nine with three consecutive birdies, Woods split the 10th fairway before the horn blew.

“Chris could have easily gone off and run away with this tournament,” he said. “At least now I’ve got a fighting chance.” He completed the round Sunday morning, making birdies on Nos. 10-13 to run his string of consecutive birdies to seven, tying a tournament record set by Steve Pate in 1999 (he also birdied Nos. 7-13).

Woods’ third-round 65 gave him the lead by three going into the final round.

That round was a doozy. Woods chipped in at the par-3 16th hole, one of the most replayed shots of all time, and rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole to beat DiMarco for his ninth major title.

7. 65, 2002 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (4th rd.)

Muirfield, Muirfield, Scotland

End of round position: T28 (from T67)

Finish: T28

Most of Woods’ best rounds in the majors have either led to victory of left him oh, so close.

Not this one.

Although his 6-under 65 (one eagle, five birdies, one bogey) in the final round matched the low round of the week, all it did was move Woods from T67 to T28. Hardly anything to write home about.

No, there were two main stories this week, neither of them pertaining to Tiger’s 65.

The first big story was his shot at the calendar year Grand Slam, with Woods having come into the Open having won the Masters and U.S. Open. That made him the first player to successfully clear the first two hurdles of the Grand Slam since Jack Nicklaus in 1972. Woods shot 70-68 the first two rounds, he said he was playing well, and all systems were set to keep it going on the weekend.

The second big story was the weather. Stewart Cink, Padraig Harrington and others have called the crud that rolled in for the late tee times Saturday afternoon as the worst they ever played in, and Woods would likely give them no argument. He shot 81, one of 10 scores in the 80s that day and the first time Woods had failed to break 80 as a professional. His chances at the Grand Slam had all but ended.

His final-round 65 was payback, and proof that he really was playing well despite the freak storm.

8. 65, 2000 U.S. OPEN (1st rd.)

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

End of round position: 1st

Event finish: Won

Unsatisfied with the way the ball was coming off his putter, Woods spent some extra time on the practice green Wednesday. Boy did it pay off. Of his six opening-round birdies, four were of the kick-in variety, but a handful of mid-length par saves were equally crucial in this tone-setter.

He only got better from there, showing total command from tee to green and making just about everything he looked at – a frightening combination to his peers. Woods took a 10-shot lead into the final round – “I knew I had no chance,” said Ernie Els, who led the chase pack – and at 12 under par overall authored a gaudy, 15-shot victory over Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Woods’ performance that week is considered perhaps the best golf ever played, none better than what he summoned in the opening round. He hit 11 of 14 fairways, and just 12 greens in regulation, and was positively automatic with the putter – a sign of things to come.

“It’s unconscionable to me that he can make that many putts,” Hale Irwin said, “but he did.”

9. 65, 1998 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (1st rd.)

Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England

End of round position: T1

Event finish: 3rd

It was a rare week in which Woods took the first-round lead and did not win.

In light winds and sunshine in the opening round, he scrambled brilliantly for pars on the opening two holes, the latter after thrashing a 9-iron out of near knee-high rough to the middle of the green. The young and powerful Woods almost made a mockery of the 411-yard ninth, moving photographers and fans out of his line before blasting his ball over a diabolical bunker that guards the corner of the dogleg.

His 380-yard tee ball left just a flick-wedge to the green. It was a shake-your-head moment for most, more proof the young phenom was changing the game. Three more birdies on the back side were countered by two bogeys, the last coming on 18 to give up sole possession of the lead.

A lipped out 3-footer on 12 would prove costly.

His opening 5-under 65 was enough to share the lead with John Huston, but the field would be blown off the map over the next two rounds, with Woods shooting 73-77. In an incredible turnaround, a final-round 66 from Woods – one of just nine sub-par rounds that Sunday – brought him all the way back to within one of a playoff, where his pal Mark O’Meara bested Brian Watts for the Claret Jug.

10. 65, 1997 MASTERS (3rd rd.)

Augusta National G.C., Augusta, Ga.

End of round position: 1st (from 1st)

Event finish: Won

As Tiger-mania built to a crescendo in Woods’ first Masters as a professional, the 21-year-old produced a nearly flawless ball-striking effort on Saturday at Augusta National, leaving all others behind.

Woods hit 13 of 14 fairways, 17 of 18 greens and carded a bogey-free 65 that extended a three-stroke lead over Colin Montgomerie to a nine-stroke lead over Constantino Rocca. As the patrons roared at every turn, Woods methodically went about his business, making birdies on three of four par-5 holes and adding yet more birdies on Nos. 5, 7, 11 and 18. His 65 convinced even the last remaining skeptics he would win.

Prior to Saturday’s third round, Montgomerie remarked that Woods’ lack of major-championship experience could prove a factor on the weekend. After their Saturday pairing, though, in which a humbled Montgomerie was beat by nine strokes, the Scotsman entered the press room to opine, “There is no chance humanly possible that Tiger is just going to lose this tournament.” He was correct, as Woods proceeded to shoot a final-round 69 for a 12-stroke runaway, his first of 15 major titles.

“It was the easiest 65 I’ve ever seen,” Montgomerie said later.