'Sore' Tiger Woods struggles to opening-round 74 at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. – Tiger Woods was expecting a long afternoon and evening grinding through his rigorous recovery processes after struggling to a 4-over 74 in the opening round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Despite starting hot with two birdies in his first five holes, the 82-time PGA TOUR winner was unable to maintain the form and appeared to be moving uneasy throughout the back half of the round.

In just his second start of the season following his recovery from serious leg fractures, Woods admitted to a similar discomfort he suffered in last month’s Masters. After an opening 1-under 71 at Augusta National, Woods fatigued over the final three rounds before finishing 47th. But the veteran claimed he was feeling much stronger ahead of his Southern Hills start.

The throngs of Oklahomans swelling the early fairways were inclined to believe Woods after two great birdies, but as the mercury rose, so too did his scores. By the turn, he was moving distinctly slower and was visibly labored over the final few holes and throughout his press interviews.

"It's a little sore … my leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be. We'll start the recovery process and get after it tomorrow,” Woods admitted after turning at even-par 35 but returning in 4-over 39.

His 74 left the 15-time major champion nine shots adrift of playing partner Rory McIlroy, who paced the morning wave with a 5-under 65. The four-time PGA Championship winner was resigned to spending several hours rotating between physiotherapy and ice baths until his second round begins Friday afternoon.

“I just can't load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts,” Woods added about his leg that contains several pins after a car accident last year.

It wasn’t just the pain bothering the 46-year-old. Woods hit just seven greens in regulation during the round, as his usually crisp iron game deserted him. He lost over two shots to the field average around the greens, making just two of six sand saves while struggling for stability in the bunkers.

“I did not hit a lot of good iron shots. I drove it well, but my iron shots were not very good. I didn't get the ball very close,” Woods lamented. “I got off to a great start but didn't keep it going. I really didn't give myself any looks for birdie. I was struggling trying to get the ball on the green, and I missed quite a few iron shots both ways. It was a frustrating day.

“All the bunker shots sort of came out hot. The sand is a lot faster than I thought it would be … I feel like sometimes the sand … I'm guessing, and I guessed wrong.”

It was Woods’ highest PGA Championship score since a 75 to open the 2015 edition at Whistling Straits.

Here's a hole-by-hole look at Woods' entire round.