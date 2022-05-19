  • NEWS

    'Sore' Tiger Woods struggles to opening-round 74 at PGA Championship

    15-time major champion cards nine-hole scores of 35-39 at Southern Hills, site of 2007 PGA victory

  • Tiger Woods is playing the first two rounds at Southern Hills alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Tiger Woods is playing the first two rounds at Southern Hills alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)