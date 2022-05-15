Nine Things to Know: Southern Hills Country Club

2. Perry Maxwell put his stamp on it

Perry Maxwell started as a bank vice president who decided he could design a golf course on his dairy farm. He became the awe-inspiring, incredibly prolific “Father of Oklahoma Golf.”

Maxwell did the bulk of his work in that state – by the time he got to Southern Hills in 1935-36, during the Great Depression, he had already designed more than 40 golf courses – but, oh, how he shared his work beyond the borders of Oklahoma. Golf writer Mac Bentley once said of Maxwell that “his genius came from recognizing Mother Nature’s design.”

Others agreed. Dr. Alister MacKenzie partnered with Maxwell to create Crystal Downs in Michigan, Melrose CC in Philadelphia, Oklahoma City Golf & CC, and Augusta National.

Maxwell also helped renovate Pine Valley, Merion and the National Golf Links of America. He joined Marvin Leonard to build Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas; Maxwell and his son, J. Press Maxwell, gave life to Prairie Dunes in Kansas; and premier courses on the campuses of Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, and Iowa State have Maxwell’s fingerprints all of them.

Maxwell cited a trip to Scotland after his first wife, Ray, died in 1919 of appendicitis, as having inspired his design philosophies. He used the topography, embracing contours in fairways, undulated greens, and swells around and on the greens, so-called “Maxwell rolls.”

When he took on Southern Hills, workers stood in line to earn 25 cents an hour, and the job was completed for $100,000. Every hole had twists and bends, bunkers were deep and well placed in prime spots where doglegs began, and a stream snaked through the property. But the most dynamic aspect to Southern Hills were the greens, and Gil Hanse, trusted to the restoration project in 2018, some 66 years after Maxwell’s death, said that hasn’t changed.

3. Gil Hanse restored the luster

When they took on the task of restoring Southern Hills in 2018, Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and crew had a skeptic eying them from afar: Legendary Oklahoma head pro Jerry Cozby, whose workplace for 41 years had been another Perry Maxwell gem, Hillcrest CC, 45 miles away.

Cozby had his doubts until his oldest son, Cary Cozby, the Director of Golf at Southern Hills, invited him out to see the restoration work being completed. Jerry Cozby loved it.

“This guy (Hanse) gets it,” Jerry Cozby said to his son.

Hanse said he didn’t really get the whole topography thing that Maxwell had going for him until he opened the place up. Too many trees had thickened, too much grass hid the stream, too many fairways had become narrow. Once Hanse’s crew got to trimming back trees and giving more prominence to the stream, they focused on shorter grass and sharper edges along the greens and return the slope and contours to the fairways.

“The classic character of Southern Hills was preserved,” Jerry Cozby told reporters.

4. Three holes stand above the rest

Give him a chair and time and Gil Hanse knows where he’s headed. “No. 10 is a cool hole. It’s probably where I’d camp out,” he told Andy Johnson on The Fried Egg podcast.

It’s 441 yards but will play shorter thanks to a downhill tee shot. A bold tee shot will leave only a short iron into the severely sloped green, but players who get too aggressive off the tee will find the diabolical Southern Hills stream that cuts across the fairway.

Ben Hogan sang the praises of the picturesque par-4 12th, Southern Hills’ signature hole. A 456-yard dogleg left, its fairway slopes right-to-left, pushing balls toward the stream that runs all the way to the green, which is also protected by three daunting bunkers.

Give a guy a one-shot lead in a major on Sunday and the choice of which 18th hole he’d play to protect it, chances are no one would pick Southern Hills’ par-4 18th.

“Killer finish,” said Hanse. “Quintessential finishing hole.”

In seven men’s majors here, only two winners have managed to par the closing hole – Tommy Bolt at the 1958 U.S. Open and Tiger Woods at the 2007 PGA. The 18th will play up to 491 yards, with the second shot uphill to a green that slopes treacherously from back to front. Put it on the wrong spot on the green and good luck two-putting.

In the fourth round of the 2001 U.S. Open, the top three finishers – Retief Goosen, Mark Brooks, and Stewart Cink – all three-putted 18 with victory in their grasp.