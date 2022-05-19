-
EQUIPMENT
Inside John Daly’s wild equipment setup at the PGA
-
-
May 19, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the lead tape on one of John Daly's irons. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
John Daly, winner of the 1991 PGA Championship, is taking a break from the PGA TOUR Champions this week to tee it up at the PGA Championship.
The ever-eccentric 56-year-old didn’t disappoint when GolfWRX caught up with him to see what he had in the bag at Southern Hills Country Club.
At first glance, it’s difficult to discern what irons Daly has in the bag because there is so much lead tape on the back cavities. For those who may not know, lead tape is a commonly-used substance that pro golfers utilize to manipulate weight on a golf club for a different feel or performance characteristic
In Daly’s case, he needed to add lead tape on his TaylorMade P770 iron heads because he’s using SuperStroke S-Tech Club Cord oversized grips with 6 wraps underneath. The grips weigh in at 82 grams apiece, according to his club builder Scott “E.G.” Garrison (an independent master club builder on the PGA TOUR).
Since a standard golf grip weighs around 52 grams, Daly’s club heads needed significant weight added to counteract the increased grip weight and reach the desired feel and swing weight.
His irons weren’t the only noteworthy clubs in Daly’s bag, though. He also revealed an unreleased PXG “TD” prototype driver that recently hit the United States Golf Association’s Conforming Clubs List. Since the driver hasn’t yet been announced to the public, PXG is yet to comment about the design of the driver, but it’s clear from the photos that Daly’s prototype has three weight ports in the sole and the head measures 9 degrees.
As of Tuesday, when GolfWRX photographed his entire setup, Daly was testing two different putters: an Odyssey White Hot OG Double Wide, and an Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One model. He will likely decide between those two putters come competition time on Thursday.
Here’s a closer look at what he has in the bag this week:
Driver: PXG TD prototype (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS RDX 60TX
3-wood: PXG 0341 X (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 80TX
Hybrids: TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue (17 and 22 degrees)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95S (17 degrees), KBS Tour Prototype 95S (22 degrees)
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW)
Shaft: KBS Tour 120S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour105 S-Flex (50 and 54 degrees), and KBS Tour 120S (60 degrees)
Putters: Odyssey White Hot OG Double Wide or Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One