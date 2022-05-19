Inside John Daly’s wild equipment setup at the PGA

John Daly, winner of the 1991 PGA Championship, is taking a break from the PGA TOUR Champions this week to tee it up at the PGA Championship.

The ever-eccentric 56-year-old didn’t disappoint when GolfWRX caught up with him to see what he had in the bag at Southern Hills Country Club.

At first glance, it’s difficult to discern what irons Daly has in the bag because there is so much lead tape on the back cavities. For those who may not know, lead tape is a commonly-used substance that pro golfers utilize to manipulate weight on a golf club for a different feel or performance characteristic