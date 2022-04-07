Updates on Tiger Woods from Thursday at the Masters

Thursday at the 86th Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods made his long-anticipated TOUR comeback from severe leg injuries suffered in a single-car accident in February 2021, signing for a 1-under 71 that included a handful of signature Woods moments and signs that he could indeed contend throughout the week, as he suggested in his Tuesday press conference.

Woods had not competed on TOUR since the 2020 Masters (held in November), three months prior to the accident in Los Angeles after which amputation of his right leg was considered.

The five-time Masters winner made his first public appearance since the accident at the Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in December, in which Woods did not compete. Two weeks later, he played the PNC Championship (in carts) with son Charlie, finishing runner-up.

He has now defied all reasonable expectations in making a competitive comeback on TOUR.

Read here to see how Woods' opening round unfolded at Augusta National, with hole-by-hole recaps and commentary: