Wesley Bryan needs 'special' Sunday at Valspar Championship

Wesley Bryan needs 'special' Sunday at Valspar ChampionshipIn the final start of a major medical extension, Wesley Bryan needs a finish of sixth or better to keep card
March 19, 2022
By Jeff Babineau , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wesley Bryan drains birdie putt from the fringe at Valspar
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Wesley Bryan has a long history of producing fun and entertaining trick shots, joining his older brother, George, in creating some amazing Bryan Bros. videos across the years. Bryan’s bogey save from beneath a bush while on his knees on the eighth hole late Friday at the Valspar Championship – his 17th of the day – may be the one he remembers most. It might have saved his PGA TOUR card.
Playing in his final start of a major medical extension, Bryan chopped his second shot out to the greenside rough at the par-3 eighth, then pitched from 34 yards to 3 feet. Bogey, and a beautiful one at that. At the uphill, par-4 ninth, needing birdie to play on the weekend, he hit the fairway and then knocked a wedge 4 feet below the hole, barely sneaking the putt inside the left edge to make the cut on the number at 3-under 139.
“I felt it on the last hole,” Bryan said, looking back after a 1-under 70 on Saturday at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course. “I usually don’t sweat out cutlines like that. Usually you get the juices flowing when you get into contention. Yesterday just felt a little bit different for sure.”
“The bogey on the 17th hole was way better than the birdie on the 18th hole, for sure. On my knees ... I was in a world of hurt over there in the left hedges.”
Playing on his final major medical start, @WesleyBryanGolf made bogey from here on 8
Hit his approach to 3 feet on the final hole for birdie and made the cut on the number.
Solo 6th to retain full status, solo 51st to stay in 126-150 category.
Bryan, who turns 32 next week, was playing golf at home 10 months ago when he hit a tee ball and his left wrist “exploded on me.” He played one event in October and Valspar marks his fifth start of 2022 (and his first made cut since January’s Sony Open).
Bryan needs a finish of sixth or better to earn enough FedExCup points to keep his PGA TOUR card. Finishing 51st or better on Sunday (a more realistic goal, given that he still was outside the top 50 Saturday afternoon) would give him partial status for the remainder of the season. He said if that is the case, he will play every event he can get into.
Watching Bryan rally with two birdies in his last three holes and mix in a miracle bogey save to earn a spot into the weekend wasn’t much of a surprise to his longtime caddie, William Lanier. Bryan was 2 under and needed to get to 3 under with three holes to play. He struck his approach to 12 feet at the seventh (his 16thhole). Lanier knew Bryan would bury the putt.
“When he has to get something done, he gets it done,” Lanier said. “He has no quit. Even at his worst, he fights to the end.”
Bryan’s wrist injury came after he already had watched his career interrupted by shoulder surgery. In the last four seasons, the winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage in his home state of South Carolina has made only 25 PGA TOUR starts. He is thankful for this: His injuries seem to have been well-timed. His shoulder surgery came about the time his first daughter was born, and his wrist surgery coincided with the birth of his second daughter.
“I’d have missed a lot, and I was able to see them grow up under our own roof being home for an extended period of time,” he said. “That was a blessing, for sure.”
How much did Bryan miss the game while he was away?
“It’s not necessarily golf that I missed,” he said. “Golf frustrates the crap out of me. It’s the competitiveness and the guys out here, your buds, and hanging out playing practice rounds on Tuesdays. Those are the parts that I miss the most.”
On Sunday, there will be little to do but swing for the fences. Nothing tricky about it.
"It's going to take a special one," Bryan said.
