Wesley Bryan needs 'special' Sunday at Valspar Championship

Bryan, who turns 32 next week, was playing golf at home 10 months ago when he hit a tee ball and his left wrist “exploded on me.” He played one event in October and Valspar marks his fifth start of 2022 (and his first made cut since January’s Sony Open).

Bryan needs a finish of sixth or better to earn enough FedExCup points to keep his PGA TOUR card. Finishing 51st or better on Sunday (a more realistic goal, given that he still was outside the top 50 Saturday afternoon) would give him partial status for the remainder of the season. He said if that is the case, he will play every event he can get into.

Watching Bryan rally with two birdies in his last three holes and mix in a miracle bogey save to earn a spot into the weekend wasn’t much of a surprise to his longtime caddie, William Lanier. Bryan was 2 under and needed to get to 3 under with three holes to play. He struck his approach to 12 feet at the seventh (his 16thhole). Lanier knew Bryan would bury the putt.

“When he has to get something done, he gets it done,” Lanier said. “He has no quit. Even at his worst, he fights to the end.”

Bryan’s wrist injury came after he already had watched his career interrupted by shoulder surgery. In the last four seasons, the winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage in his home state of South Carolina has made only 25 PGA TOUR starts. He is thankful for this: His injuries seem to have been well-timed. His shoulder surgery came about the time his first daughter was born, and his wrist surgery coincided with the birth of his second daughter.

“I’d have missed a lot, and I was able to see them grow up under our own roof being home for an extended period of time,” he said. “That was a blessing, for sure.”

How much did Bryan miss the game while he was away?

“It’s not necessarily golf that I missed,” he said. “Golf frustrates the crap out of me. It’s the competitiveness and the guys out here, your buds, and hanging out playing practice rounds on Tuesdays. Those are the parts that I miss the most.”

On Sunday, there will be little to do but swing for the fences. Nothing tricky about it.

"It's going to take a special one," Bryan said.