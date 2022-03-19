Davis Riley charges up leaderboard in search of first TOUR win at Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Sunday at the Valspar Championship sets up as a wide-open and very interesting race: There are two players on top, Davis Riley and Matthew NeSmith, who will be gunning for their first PGA TOUR victories. Those chasing closely include a major and 14-time TOUR winner in 2017 FedExCup champ Justin Thomas and two past and proven Valspar champions (Sam Burns and Adam Hadwin).

Riley, 25, is a TOUR rookie, and had one of those shiny penny days on Saturday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course where pretty much everything went right. He likely had the parking spot closest to the clubhouse, enjoyed the hottest lunch, and, had there been a Las Vegas-type slot machine somewhere on campus, undoubtedly would been the one to pull the lever and collect all the riches.

He birdied half the holes at the Copperhead on Saturday, making them from in the trees and from the sand, nine in all, to overtake NeSmith, who played his first nine holes brilliantly but failed to extend the job. Riley’s 9-under 62 was the second-best round of the tournament only to NeSmith’s 61 one day earlier, and there is no reason to think the two cannot go deep again on Sunday atop Copperhead’s receptive greens. As long as they can stand up to the nerves, that is. Riley moved to 18-under 195, which sets the tournament’s 54-hole record; NeSmith, who shot 69 Saturday, is two shots back.

Will they be ready to shine when their Sunday moment arrives? Well, that’s an interesting question. They seem to be taking two completely different mindsets into the final 18 holes.

Riley said he will bank on his two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour from 2020, and pull good vibes from a few marquee pairings during his rookie season. Though he counts but one top-10 finish in 13 starts, Riley has played with Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Jason Day, among others, and Saturday played alongside his Alabama Crimson Tide big brother, Thomas, who already was winning college events when Riley was being recruited to Tuscaloosa. If anything was still ringing in the ears of Riley and Thomas by the time they sat down to dinner, it was this: “Roll, Tide, Roll!” And, of course, this from a fan off 18, a nod to Thomas’s new high-rise joggers that he put in play: “Justin, Tampa loves your ankles!!”

Thomas, who is looking for his first victory since the 2021 PLAYERS, played solidly himself on Saturday. He grappled momentum and shot 4-under 31 on the back, though a third consecutive 66 didn’t seem so spectacular when compared to Riley’s superb effort. Thomas and Burns, last year’s Valspar champion, will start Sunday three shots behind Riley; Hadwin, the 2017 champion, is five back.