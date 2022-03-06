-
How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
March 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Bay Hill is once again the venue for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard takes place from Bay Hill on Sunday.
Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch share the lead with Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy and more in the hunt on a packed leaderboard.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1–6 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Stream 1
Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Main Feed: 7:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 2
Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 3
Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 4
Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Groups
Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood
Featured Groups
Marc Leishman, Alex Smalley
Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Jones
Jon Rahm, Aaron Wise
Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im
