Five Things to Know: Bay Hill

Coming off PGA National, which featured just two par-5s and 15 holes with water in play, Bay Hill offers more of a challenge related to length, although target golf is not lost on the premises. Since 2016, Bay Hill has required more approach shots of 200+ yards than any other course on the PGA TOUR. That’s due in large part to Bay Hill’s long par-3s and reachable par-5s. Many of those shots require long irons over water and force players to start thinking about their approach-shot clubs while still on the tee box.

No. 3 should immediately get a player’s pulse pumping on the tee box. The L-shaped hole pivots right at the 250 to 300-yard mark where players would prefer to play their drives. With water along the entire left side of this dogleg left, players are forced to either challenge the edge of the water with driver or take less club and worry about water left of the green on the approach shot.

No. 6 takes the challenge of No. 3 and extends it into a par-5 with a more severe dogleg left. On the tee, players can choose their best line to clear the massive lake and give themselves a shot at the green in two. Water short and left will almost definitely come into play for any player hitting into the green in two.

On paper, the hole should play 555 yards, but en route to his 2021 win, Bryson DeChambeau began hitting unprecedented drives to an area of land just short of the green, leaving just a short wedge shot. A completely direct shot at the pin requires 350 yards of carry, but no player has converted such a drive in PGA TOUR history.

Other holes, such as Nos. 9 and No. 10 include bunkers jutting into the fairway, asking players for a more dry, but still challenging decision to attack or stay short. Hole No. 16 is a 511-yard par 5 that also uses bunkers to shrink the fairway before players must carry water for their second shot to this very reachable par-5. A moat of water short of the green penalizes any short mishit with a similar layout to No. 15 at TPC Scottsdale three weeks back.

No. 18 provides a final test that requires an aerial approach to pass (see below).

3. TOUGH TEST

From 1994-2006, Bay Hill went through a 13-year period seeing its highest winning score at 12-under. While by no means a cupcake, Bay Hill was clearly more forgiving than some of its Florida counterparts.

Over the last decade-and-a-half, headlined by a 2009 redesign led by Palmer, Bay Hill has sharpened its teeth. Since 2007, only three Arnold Palmer Invitational winners have finished with a score of 14-under or lower. In 2020, with Tyrrell Hatton winning at 4 under and only four players finishing under par, Bay Hill ranked as the toughest stop on the PGA TOUR with an average score of 2.1 over par. That number remained north of par in 2021, with an average score of slightly more than 1 over.

One of the trademarks of the 2009 redesign is the par-3 2nd hole, which consistently plays as one of the hardest holes on the course (its 3.2 scoring average in 2021 was the highest among Bay Hill’s par 3s). When redesigning all 18 greens, Palmer had the second green turned 30 degrees clockwise and the back tee box lengthened. This creates a downhill shot from as far back as 245 yards, with a mostly horizontal green just slanted enough to hold long irons or woods.