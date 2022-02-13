Sahith Theegala wins fans in WM Phoenix Open close call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Sahith Theegala met with the media and tried to compose himself.



He had just come one shot short of a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open, the killing stroke a tee shot that took a bad bounce into the water at the short, par-4 17th hole, leading to a bogey. His whole family had been here. So had his old coach at Pepperdine, and his coach’s young boys.

“Sorry,” Theegala said as he fought back the tears. The cameras waited.

“I thought I hit a great shot on 17,” he said. “It was cutting. As long as it's another yard right, I think that's perfect. Kick straight and it's good. Kicked left into the water there.

“Then I was worried about the ball – it was such a steep slope,” he continued. “I was worried about the ball kind of rolling back, so I maybe rushed my process just a little bit there and hit a poor chip and hit a poor putt. I just didn't hit the shots at the right time when it counted, but definitely proud of the way I played this week.”

All week Theegala, 24, said he’d already won just by being here. He only learned he’d gotten into the field as a sponsor's exemption two weeks ago; given that he otherwise would’ve been watching from his couch, anything he did was gravy.

As it turned out, there was a lot of gravy.

Star-struck all week, he learned that he can go toe-to-toe with the players he used to watch on TV. He also won something that won’t show up in the FedExCup table, namely the admiration of a whole lot of new fans. By the end they were chanting his last name and giving him a loud ovation after his last-ditch birdie chip skittered past the cup on the 18th hole.

After making the comebacker for par, Theegala signed for a final-round 70 that left him in a tie for third with Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, one back. Then he went down to meet the media.