Get to know Sahith Theegala in 10 stories

1. Sahith Theegala is an escape artist. Seemingly everyone who has played with him or seen him play has a story, and the plot follows the same script: Theegala escapes from a near-impossible situation. It doesn’t matter if it’s from out of the woods and around trees or getting out of jail greenside; they all end the same.

Theegala saves par.

Roy Cootes, Theegala’s best friend and teammate at Pepperdine, said he’s seen some crazy escapes from his buddy, but none left him speechless as much as what he saw in a practice round in Las Vegas one day at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

“He hits his ball into a bush near the green with water on the other side of the green in an impossible spot, and he hits it to like 4 feet out of a bush,” said Cootes, who caddied for Theegala at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills when they were both sophomores. “Unbelievable shot. I absolutely freaked out. We all did.”

His caddie Carl Smith, who recruited him when he was an assistant coach at Pepperdine, can only shake his head when he thinks about Theegala’s escape on the drivable par-4 15th in the second round of last fall’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Going for the green, Theegala left it in the desert instead. He faced a sandy lie with rocks all around the ball, on a downslope, pitching to an elevated green with a back-right hole location.

“He’s got three steps of green to work with over a bunker off a downslope off of rocks and sand, and he just opens up a lob wedge and swings away and hits it to 2 feet. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Smith said. “I’d have been happy if it’d just gone in the bunker, and he hits it to 2 feet.”

His longtime coach Rick Hunter’s favorite escape courtesy of a short game that he thinks has been “world-class for eight to 10 years” came at the Genesis Invitational in 2017. Paired with Phil Mickelson for the final 32 holes on Sunday after a weather delay with thousands of spectators following along, Theegala hit his tee shot on the famed par-3 sixth hole – featuring a bunker in the middle of the green – over the bunker to the back of the green. With a front hole location, he had no chance of putting it, but it didn’t matter. He still got up-and-down for par.

“He had no shot, absolutely no shot, but he pulled out his sand wedge and hit this unbelievable shot just to the left of the pin and made 3,” Hunter said.

Theegala’s Houdini escapes aren’t limited to just around the greens either. Smith has seen so many ridiculous escapes from wayward tee shots that he’s just had to learn to trust Theegala when he wants to hit a recovery shot that he thinks is too risky or difficult.

“He has this ability if he’s out of position off the tee to just shape it crazy around trees. There’s probably one shot a tournament that I’m just, ‘Alright, I’m going to let him do it, I guess,’ and I’ve never regretted it,” Smith said. “He always seems to pull it off.”