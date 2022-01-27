-
How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Torrey Pines is once again the site for the Farmers Insurance Open. (Katelyn Mulcachy/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Thursday from Torrey Pines. And you read that right. This week's event started Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.
The stellar field includes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, among many other stars.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS).
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Wednesday-Thursday, 1–7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Wednesday
Thursday Friday Saturday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Wednesday
Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann
Thursday
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau
Hudson Swafford, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa
