Rickie Fowler hits all 18 greens, shoots 66 at Farmers

SAN DIEGO – Rickie Fowler played Wednesday alongside the player who sent the PGA TOUR scrambling for extra clubhead speed, but slowing down was key for him in his 6-under 66 at Torrey Pines’ North Course.

Fowler hit all 18 greens in a bogey-free round that left him in a tie for fifth, three shots behind leader Billy Horschel. It’s the fourth round of his career where Fowler has hit all 18 greens in regulation.

It may be tempting to swing all-out when playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau, as Fowler did Wednesday, but Fowler’s controlled approach was key, even if it resulted in shorter shots.

“I felt like I was swinging at about 60% and took about three hours to get to the top of my backswing,” he said. “That would roughly be the feelings of it. Just tried to be … a lot more deliberate, not trying to rush things.”

Patience has been key for Fowler in the last few years. It’s been nearly three years since his last PGA TOUR win, at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Once ranked as high as fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking, he started this week at No. 101. He missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career last year.

While DeChambeau, the TOUR’s longest hitter in each of the last two seasons, was swinging out of his shoes Wednesday, Fowler was focused on being slow and steady. He said he would add speed once he was comfortable with his swing changes.

“I'm trying to stay a bit more controlled. So for now I just need to make sure the club's at least in a little better spot and everything's working together a little bit better,” he said. “Just trying to make sure we are doing things right.”

This is Fowler’s second start of the calendar year as the PGA TOUR swings through his native Southern California. He grew up an hour away in Murrieta, California, and the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines was his first major.

He missed the cut at last week’s The American Express, his first event in nearly 2 ½ months, citing poor iron play that didn’t allow him to keep up with the low scores that are requisite out there.

“It was my iron play that really kind of killed me,” he said. “And a place like that out in the desert, it's not really good to be putting for par, you've got to be making birdies out there. I think we turned it around all right and off to a little better start this week.”

This isn’t the first time this season that Fowler has seen flashes of his old self. He arrived at Torrey Pines ranked 55th in the FedExCup after a third-place finish at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in the fall. It was his best finish since the 2019 season, and he called it one of the best ball-striking performances of his career.

Fowler played twice more before his first child, a daughter named Maya, was born in November. Becoming a parent meant he had to be more efficient with his practice time during the holidays, but parenthood also adds perspective that can be especially helpful during trying times.

“I feel like things are very close and in a good spot,” he said, “but heading in the right direction, too.”

Perhaps slowing down has sped up Fowler’s progress.