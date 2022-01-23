-
-
How to watch The American Express, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
January 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
- PGA West's Stadium Course is once again the host for The American Express. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Round 4 of The American Express takes place Friday from PGA West's Stadium Course. The deep field includes defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and reigning Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Jon Rahm, Davis Riley, Brian Harman
Featured Groups
Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson
Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Jason Day
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
MUST READS
Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon share lead at The American Express
Get to know Sahith Theegala in 10 stories
Will Zalatoris shoots 61 after making seven consecutive birdies
-
-