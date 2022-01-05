-
How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 05, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Plantation Course at Kapalua is once again the host venue this week. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR opens 2022 in paradise as Round 1 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway Thursday from the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The star-studded field includes Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Saturday, 2:15 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups), 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Holes).
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 4–10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 5–10 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3–8 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Note: The weekend TV windows could change based on NFL windows.
FEATURED GROUPS
Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama
