How to watch Ryder Cup, Day 2: Live stream, scores, tee times, TV times
September 25, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Whistling Straits is the venue this week for the Ryder Cup. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Day 2 of the Ryder Cup takes place Saturday at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Stars from the United States and Europe will battle it out in one of golf's most treasured and historic competitions.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
NOTE: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the Ryder Cup, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Ryder Cup website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming: Featured Matches (TBD): on Peacock, RyderCup.com, and the Ryder Cup app.
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. (SiriusXM 92)
MUST READS
