Bryson DeChambeau’s unbelievable blast leads to easy eagle
September 24, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau hit a monster 417-yard drive on the 5th hole at Whistling Straits. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Ryder Cup’s Four-balls format allows a player to swing with a bit more abandon. His partner is there as something of a safety blanket, lessening the anxiety he may feel while standing over each shot.
Bryson DeChambeau took advantage of that fact to unleash a blast that sent a message to Europe, and the long drivers he will compete against next week. While Jordan Spieth’s incredible pitch from an awkward lie that almost sent him tumbling into Lake Michigan was the shot of the morning session, DeChambeau’s incredible show of strength was the highlight in the afternoon.
How did @JordanSpieth ...— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2021
A) Not fall over?
B) Get it that close?pic.twitter.com/jxi11xBCN3
With Scottie Scheffler safely in the fairway at the 581-yard, par-5 fifth hole, DeChambeau took the, ahem, aggressive line on the serpentine par-5. DeChambeau, who this year broke his own record for single-season driving-distance average (323.7 yards), teed his ball high, waggled and huffed and puffed to prepare his body to exert maximum energy on the unwitting golf ball.
His 417-yard blast over a lake and then a sea of sand left him with just 72 yards to the hole (Scheffler, by comparison had 274 yards remaining and Rahm was left with a 253-yard second shot after a 336-yard drive).
DeChambeau took advantage of the blast, wedging to 5 feet and making the eagle putt to tie the match. The U.S. pair was tied with Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton at the halfway point of their match.
Full send. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yf0rAdwgVQ— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2021
