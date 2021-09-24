  • Bryson DeChambeau’s unbelievable blast leads to easy eagle

  • Bryson DeChambeau hit a monster 417-yard drive on the 5th hole at Whistling Straits. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Bryson DeChambeau hit a monster 417-yard drive on the 5th hole at Whistling Straits. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)