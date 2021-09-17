-
2021 Ryder Cup teams: Full U.S. and European rosters for Whistling Straits
September 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The 2021 Ryder Cup gets underway Friday, September 24th. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
The United States and Europe renew their Ryder Cup rivalry at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington have both finalized their teams featuring PGA TOUR stars such as FedExCup champion and Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
The U.S. Team is composed of six automatic qualifiers and six captain's picks. For Team Europe, nine golfers automatically qualified with three captain's picks to fill out the squad. Check out the full teams below.
U.S. TEAM
Steve Stricker Captain Fred Couples Vice-Captain Jim Furyk Vice-Captain Zach Johnson Vice-Captain Davis Love III Vice-Captain Phil Mickelson Vice-Captain Collin Morikawa Qualifier Dustin Johnson Qualifier Bryson DeChambeau Qualifier Brooks Koepka Qualifier Justin Thomas Qualifier Patrick Cantlay Qualifier Tony Finau Captain's pick Xander Schauffele Captain's pick Jordan Spieth Captain's pick Harris English Captain's pick Daniel Berger Captain's pick Scottie Scheffler Captain's pick
EUROPEAN TEAM
Padraig Harrington Captain Luke Donald Vice-Captain Robert Karlsson Vice-Captain Martin Kaymer Vice-Captain Graeme McDowell Vice-Captain Henrik Stenson Vice-Captain Rory McIlroy Qualifier Jon Rahm Qualifier Paul Casey Qualifier Matt Fitzpatrick Qualifier Tyrrell Hatton Qualifier Tommy Fleetwood Qualifier Viktor Hovland Qualifier Lee Westwood Qualifier Bernd Wiesberger Qualifier Sergio Garcia Captain's pick Ian Poulter Captain's pick Shane Lowry Captain's pick
