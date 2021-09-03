-
-
How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
September 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 03, 2021
-
Top 10
All-time shots from the TOUR Championship
The FedExCup champion will be determined this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta at the TOUR Championship.
The biggest names in the game will be chasing the FedExCup, including Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and defending FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 (Featured Groups), 2:30- 6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Colin Morikawa, Sam Burns
(Tee times)
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Cantlay maintains two-shot lead after Round 1
Reed felt life was in danger with double pneumonia
30 one-liners for the field at East Lake
Top 15 moments in FedExCup Playoffs history
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-