FEDEXCUP
Thirty one-liners: A look at the TOUR Championship field
August 30, 2021
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
The Super Season comes to a close this week.
The TOUR’s top 30 performers are at East Lake Golf Club to for the finale of a 50-event run that included six major championships.
Under the TOUR Championship’s Standing Strokes format, a player’s performance in the previous 49 events will determine his standing before he tees off Thursday (click here to see what the leaderboard will look like before play begins). Only one man can win the FedExCup but just making it to East Lake is an impressive accomplishment.
Here’s a quick look at the 30 men who separated themselves from the pack and made it to this year’s TOUR Championship.
Rank Player Comment 1 Patrick Cantlay The season's only 3-time winner is back at East Lake for the 4th time in the last 5 years. 2 Tony Finau NORTHERN TRUST win ended 5-year victory drought and clinched 5th straight East Lake appearance. 3 Bryson DeChambeau U.S. Open champ cited East Lake as a course that dampens distance advantage because of bunkers fronting the greens. 4 Jon Rahm The 2021 U.S. Open champ has 14 top-10s (in 21 starts) this season, 5 more than anyone else. 5 Cameron Smith His second Zurich win and NORTHERN TRUST runner-up have him on pace to top his best FedExCup finish (12th,2018). 6 Justin Thomas THE PLAYERS champ is making his 6th straight East Lake start as he seeks to join Tiger and Rory as two-time FedExCup champs. 7 Harris English Ended a 7-year winless drought with 2 titles this season; now trying to top last year's career-best FedExCup finish (12th). 8 Abraham Ancer Made his first win a big one, claiming the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational; making 3rd straight TOUR Championship start. 9 Jordan Spieth The 2015 FedExCup champ is back at East Lake for 1st time since 2017 thanks to 9 top-10s, including Valero win. 10 Sam Burns Breakout year for former LSU star, who grabbed his first win (Valspar) and had runners-up at Nelson and FedEx St. Jude. 11 Collin Morikawa A major and a WGC have Morikawa still in FedExCup contention despite struggling with back injury in Playoffs. 12 Sungjae Im Buying a home in Atlanta was a wise move. He's qualified for East Lake in all 3 TOUR seasons. 13 Viktor Hovland Joined Rory, Seve, Sergio and Rahm as only Euros since WWII to win multiple TOUR titles before turning 24. 14 Louis Oosthuizen Fruitful, but heartbreaking, season included 4 runners-up and two 3rd-place finishes. 15 Dustin Johnson Has qualified for East Lake in a TOUR-best 13 consecutive years after Masters win and Houston runner-up. 16 Rory McIlroy Won his 3rd Wells Fargo Championship in May; now seeking to become the only 3-time winner of the FedExCup. 17 Xander Schauffele Gold medalist shot the lowest 72-hole score at East Lake in both 2017 and 2020. 18 Jason Kokrak Won twice this season to make his 2nd TOUR Championship appearance in the last 3 years. 19 Kevin Na Playing 8th TOUR Championship, 20 years after an MC in U.S. Am at East Lake that was his final amateur event before turning pro at 17. 20 Brooks Koepka Bounced back from career-worst FedExCup finish last year (104th) to make 5th TOUR Championship appearance. 21 Corey Conners Consistent player ranks in top 10 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Approach; has 18 top-25s in 28 starts this season. 22 Hideki Matsuyama Masters champion has qualified for East Lake in all 8 of his TOUR seasons. 23 Stewart Cink Back at East Lake for 1st time in 12 years after becoming the 4th player to have a multiple-win season after turning 47. 24 Joaquin Niemann Chilean is making 2nd straight East Lake appearance after three runners-up this season (Sentry, Genesis, Rocket Mortgage). 25 Scottie Scheffler Back at East Lake after finishing 5th in the FedExCup last year as a rookie, but still seeking 1st win. 26 Daniel Berger Had 13 top-25s in 22 starts this season, including win at AT&T Pebble Beach. 27 Erik van Rooyen Has come on strong with Barracuda win in Regular Season's penultimate week, then two top-7s in Playoffs. 28 Sergio Garcia Sanderson Farms champ is back at East Lake for 1st time since 2017 thanks to T6 at BMW Championship. 29 Billy Horschel Former FedExCup champ earned his first WGC at this year's Dell Technologies Match Play. 30 Patrick Reed Missed 1st 2 Playoffs events with pneumonia but still qualified for East Lake for 8th straight year.
