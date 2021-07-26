Former teammates Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes team up for Canada in Tokyo

Hughes, 30, was the only player to rank inside the top 10 in both Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and Putting last season. He’s so confident in his prowess on the greens that he’s used the same putter for almost his entire pro career.

Conners and Hughes would seemingly make a perfect team for alternate shot. “If Corey hit it and Mackenzie chipped and putted, they’d never lose,” said their college coach, Herb Page. That is a conversation that can be tabled until next year’s Presidents Cup in Hughes’ adopted hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, however. Having both cracked the top 50 in the world ranking this year and contended in major championships, they’re strong candidates to represent the International Team for the first time in 2022.

This week, they’re playing for their country. There is no team format in the Olympics but there are still benefits to having a friend at Kasumigaseki Country Club; it provides some comfort to a week where COVID protocols limit social interaction, especially outside of competition.

“We’re both pretty structured and pretty disciplined,” Hughes said. “Our approach to how we get better, and doing the little stuff right, there’s a lot of similarities between us and I think that has helped us in getting along.”

Conners comes from the small town of Listowel, Ontario, with a population of approximately 7,500 people. He started playing golf at the Listowel Golf Club, where he worked in the cart barn and pro shop. Hughes grew up in the Toronto suburb of Hamilton and took up the game at age 7, after his parents decided to give it a try. He used to spend hours on a par-3 course, which may explain the short-game skills.

Hughes was the first to Kent State. Conners followed two years later. Both players saw dramatic improvement in their four years at the Ohio school. Page, who’s also from Canada, lettered in golf, hockey and football for the Golden Flashes and became the school’s golf coach at just 26 years old. He held the job for four decades, and former Open Championship winner Ben Curtis also is among his former players.

“Coach was great about taking the things you do well and refining them,” Hughes said. “And he’s very big on keeping you accountable off the golf course. His overall style of coaching just tends to make guys better.”

It worked for both Hughes and Conners, who each had scoring averages over 75 in his freshman year.

“They just got better and better every year,” Page said. Conners added length to his tee shots after barely carrying them 240 yards when he arrived on campus, Hughes recalled. Page didn’t mess with the bent left elbow on Conners’ backswing that is unconventional but contributes to his accuracy. Page convinced Hughes to be easier on himself on the course, an attitude change that paid big dividends.