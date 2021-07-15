-
How to watch The Open Championship, Round 2: Live stream, TV times, tee times, scoring
July 15, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 takes place Friday at Royal St. George's. (Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Round 2 of The Open Championship takes place Friday from Royal St. George's. Defending champion Shane Lowry is in the deep field, which includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson among plenty of other superstars.
NOTE: The R&A, who owns and operates The Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, July 22 at the 3M Open.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-4 p.m. (Peacock). Saturday, 5 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 4 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 a.m.-3 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 4 a.m.-2 p.m (SiriusXM 92)
Live stream: For complete live stream coverage, visit THEOPEN.COM.
