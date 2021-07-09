-
-
How to watch the John Deere Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
July 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
- A tee marker at the John Deere Classic. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the John Deere Classic takes place Friday from TPC Deere Run in Illinois. The field includes Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson, Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Kevin Na, 2019 runner-up Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford. Sponsor exemptions include regional college graduates Michael Feagles (University of Illinois), David Perkins (Illinois State), Alex Schaake (University of Iowa), Tripp Kinney (Iowa State).
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m. ET Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Steve Stricker
(tee times)
Cam Davis, Sungjae Im, Anirban Lahiri
(tee times)
Daniel Berger, Kevin Na, Zach Johnson
(tee times)
Si Woo Kim, Sebastian Munoz, C.T. Pan
(tee times)
MUST READS
-
-