No lead safe at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. – We have arrived at that juncture of the Travelers Championship where everyone should be considered in contention, where the first page of the leaderboard – and we’re not joking here – should include every player.

Why? Because the scenario defines logjam. With the lead through 36 holes held by Jason Day at 9-under 131, and the cut falling at 2-under 138, here’s the rub: The other 78 players who made the cut are all within seven of the lead on a golf course that is prime real estate for rallies.

You have your doubts? Travelers Championship historians could possibly offer convincing testimony.

Since 2010, the 36-hole leader has won just twice at the Travelers – Jordan Spieth in 2017, Bubba Watson in 2015 – and the comebacks have consistently been of significant pedigree.

• In 2010, Watson was seven behind Justin Rose, shot 67-66 on the weekend and won.

• Three years later, Ken Duke was seven off the lead through 36, fired 65-66 in Rounds 3 and 4, and triumphed.

• The most memorable of the rallies came in 2014 as Kevin Streelman, eight off the lead through two rounds, punctuated his 64-64 weekend with seven consecutive birdies to send fans into a frenzy.

• Just last year, Dustin Johnson put together two quiet rounds, was six shots off the lead, then posted a 61-67 finish and won.

Now, the initial reaction would be to suggest that TPC River Highlands with its par of 70 and 6,807 cozy yards is there for the taking by anyone wielding titanium, that there’s a birdie chance at every hole and should you have a good day with the driver, you’re going to be in position flag-hunt from start to finish.

Justin Rose would cringe and wave the caution flag.

True, those many rallies that have taken place since 2010 were highlighted by torrid weekends. The winner has averaged 131.45 over the final two rounds since 2010, or 8.55 under par. Johnson in 2020 and Streelman in ’14 both shot 128 on the weekend, Freddie Jacobsen fired 129 in 2011, and Watson in 2018 closed with 130.

“Guys who’ve obviously got nothing to lose are tightening up their lines into the greens,” said Rose, offering his rationalization as to why so many winners have come from behind here.

But the Englishman insists that it doesn’t mean TPC River Highlands is easy stuff. He knows from experience, too, because in 2010 he led by four through 36 (and was seven clear of the eventual winner, Watson), and shot 68-75 on the weekend.

“The golf course is tricky enough, where when they start putting the pins near the edges of the greens, there are some tricky little swales and run-offs,” said Rose. “Maybe then, if you are playing with the lead, you start off being a little conservative with your approach play.”

Add it all up, and Rose contends TPC River Highlands is the perfect arena.

It’s easy to attack if you are in form, “because when you’re playing great, you can afford to make a silly mistake,” said Rose. But it doesn’t really lend itself to overly conservative play because next thing you know, “there are some gut-check moments out there” that become even more demanding if you’ve been playing defensively.

Bottom line, “I think it’s a great test of golf,” said Rose, who signed for a sizzling 63 and at 7-under 133 is two off the lead.

Position “A” you might suggest. Only those who are three and four and five and six, and even seven back, are feeling similarly.