How to watch U.S. Open, Round 4: Live streaming, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 of the U.S. Open takes place Sunday from Torrey Pines. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the U.S. Open from Torrey Pines takes place Sunday.
Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley share lead heading in to Sunday at Torrey Pines. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both are two shots behind after impressive rounds in the 60s on moving day. Other big names such as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa are still in with a chance of lifting the trophy Sunday all under par for the championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times Pacific)
Television: Sunday, 7 a.m.-9a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (SiriusXM 92)
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 24 at the Travelers Championship.
