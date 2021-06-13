TOUR INSIDER

Power game

DeChambeau's win at Winged Foot was an emphatic illustration of the value of strength

June 13, 2021
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his U.S. Open title this week at Torrey Pines. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his U.S. Open title this week at Torrey Pines. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)