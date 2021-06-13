Power game

Singh had a simple message for his caddie, Paul Tesori, before the final round of the 2002 Vivint Houston Open.

“I got this.”

What did it mean? Singh would take control of club selection off the tee that Sunday. He had a three-shot lead over Darren Clarke as he sought his first win since the 2000 Masters, a span of nearly two years.

A closed clubface and hooked tee shots had cost him on several Sundays, including the 2001 PLAYERS, when he pulled his tee shot into the water on the 14th hole of the final round, made triple and lost to Woods by one.

Singh was driven to master the driver, the club that he believed was the most important in the bag. He knew the final round in Houston was an opportunity to stress-test his work.

“There were a lot of tight driving holes where guys would lay back. He hit driver everywhere, and it worked,” Tesori recalls. “To win by six after that long of a stretch, he knew then and there that if we were going to take over No. 1 in the world from Tiger, it was going to be because of that club.

Singh won 19 times from 2002-05, including his nine-win season of 2004. Technology played a factor, as forgiving titanium drivers and lower-spinning balls made it easier to keep the ball in play. Larger grooves, which were outlawed in 2010, helped approach shots from the rough stop quickly, as well.

The 6-foot-2 Singh, an imposing figure who once worked as a bouncer, was one of the TOUR’s longest hitters from the start of his career, however. He finished 12th in driving distance in 1994, his first full season on TOUR, and knew the club’s importance. “The long hitter has to take advantage of his ability to hit the ball a long way,” he said recently.

By working hard to eliminate the costly left miss, he could hit driver even more often. A Hogan acolyte, Singh spent long hours on the range to perfect his swing. He was more concerned with the quality of his ball-striking than the final score, preferring a 69 shot with poor putting than a 67 that was the result of a hot day on the greens.

“His entire mindset revolved around the driver,” Tesori said. “If you control your driver, you’re in control of your golf game.”

Singh took exception from the ‘bomb and gouge’ title affixed to his play. He ranked 150th in driving accuracy in 2004 but his 60.4% of fairways hit was just 4% below the TOUR average. “It’s bomb it down the middle and make birdies,” he said.

His play forced his competitors to change their games. Woods, who in 2003 said, “I’d much rather control the ball and get the ball in play,” switched to a longer driver with a larger head by the end of 2004, a season when he failed to win a stroke-play title. The next year, Woods declared driving accuracy was “not as relevant.” He won six times, including the 2005 Masters and Open Championship, his first major triumphs in three years.

Singh wasn’t just long. He was strong. He had devoted himself to an intense fitness regime years earlier and practiced with a weighted club, even hitting balls with it. “I tried to swing it and my arms nearly fell off,” said CBS commentator Frank Nobilo, his former Presidents Cup teammate.

Simple geometry says longer shots can also sail farther off-line, so Singh started sending Tesori into the rough as part of his pre-tournament preparation. He wanted his caddie to scout out areas that were more advantageous to hit from, where the grass may be a bit shorter or there may be a clear path to the green.

Singh’s strategy paid off again in Houston three years later, this time in a playoff with Daly. Water lined the left side of the 18th hole, but Tesori noticed earlier in the week that the right rough didn’t pose much of a problem.

“I told him that it was driver in the middle of the right trees,” Tesori recalled recently. “There was a big gap in the middle of the trees.

“Lanny Wadkins went off on the air and said, ‘Why would you hit driver here?’ We thought it was the safer play. I reached out to him and said, ‘You may want to think a bit more about why we did that. There’s a method behind the madness.’”