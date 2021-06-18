  • Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson look to mirror Farmers Insurance Open success at U.S. Open

  • Jon Rahm shot a 1-under 70 in his second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Jon Rahm shot a 1-under 70 in his second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)