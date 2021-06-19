-
How to watch U.S. Open, Round 3: Live streaming, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 of the U.S. Open takes place Saturday from Torrey Pines. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the U.S. Open from Torrey Pines takes place Saturday.
Richard Bland shot a 4-under 67 in the second round to join Russell Henley at the top of the leaderboard. Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff sit just a shot behind, with Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm enjoying success at Torrey Pines once again and both are a couple shots off the lead. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau starts the weekend even par with other big names such as Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times Pacific)
Television: Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Saturday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (SiriusXM 92)
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 24 at the Travelers Championship.
