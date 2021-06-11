-
How to watch Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 11, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tyrrell Hatton has been one to watch in South Carolina. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree takes place Friday from South Carolina. The one-time event takes the place for the RBC Canadian Open due to COVID-19 concerns in Canada. The event features plenty of stars, including reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Brooks Koepka, Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
(tee times)
Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ian Poulter
(tee times)
Dustin Johnson, JT Poston, Kevin Kisner
(tee times)
Sungjae Im, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire
(tee times)
