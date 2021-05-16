Nine Things to Know: Kiawah Island

“We were in effect building two golf courses since the direction of the wind could require a long approach one day and a short on the next,” Dye wrote.

He did this by building greens that were 40-50 yards deep and could accept shots with a variety of trajectories. He also built long tees that would allow a hole’s yardage to vary greatly day-to-day.

Players saw first-hand at the 1991 Ryder Cup how differently the course can play. The wind blew from the southeast during the practice rounds but came from the opposite direction once the competition began.

“All of the finishing holes, which had been downwind the day before would suddenly be played against a stiff breeze,” Dye wrote. “At the par-3 14th, the competitors were hitting 2- and 3-irons where the day before they had used a 7 or 8. At 18, what had been a 5- or 6-iron approach shot downwind to the green now became a long-iron or rescue club shot.”

4. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (PART 2)

Alice Dye played an integral part in many of her husband’s designs. Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course is no exception.

A ridge of sand dunes blocked views of the beach, so Alice convinced Pete to raise the fairways six feet so golfers could see over the sand.

“You’re building a course right next to the ocean but the golfers can’t see it!” she said.

They used the sand dug out from lakes and pockets around the course to raise the fairways.

“Thanks to Alice, golfers can enjoy watching the tide roll in and out, experiencing the beautiful Kiawah island coastline,” Pete Dye wrote. Improving the views also increased the course’s exposure to the wind, and some of the dramatic drop-offs increased the penalty for off-line shots.

“It does look like a links golf course, there is no question about it, but the difference is many of the greens are built up into the air, where you can’t really run the ball on,” said David Feherty, who played the 1991 Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island. “When you are faced with a shot that you have to keep the ball down (because of the wind) but you have to get it up in the air to make it stop, that’s really the difficulty.”

5. RORY’S ROMP

The PGA Championship also visited the Ocean Course in 2012. Rory McIlroy won by eight shots. He broke Jack Nicklaus’ record for largest winning margin in the PGA and became the only player besides Tiger Woods to win multiple majors by eight or more shots since World War I.