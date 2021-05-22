-
How to watch PGA Championship, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
May 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Kiawah Island is the site for the 2021 PGA Championship. (Gary Kellner/PGA of America)
Round 3 of the PGA Championship takes place Saturday from Kiawah Island. Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share the lead at 5 under with two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka one behind. Reigning Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama is T4 at 3 under along with a pair of South Africans in Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Here's everything you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Bonus: Thursday-Friday, Featured Group #1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+), Thursday-Friday, Featured Group #2, #3, #4, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Saturday-Sunday, Featured Group #1, #2, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+), Featured Group #3, #4, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+).
Radio: Thursday – Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (on SiriusXM 208, XM 92. Not available on PGA TOUR Digital platforms).
NOTE: The PGA of America, who owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the PGA Championship website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
