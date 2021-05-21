  • Phil Mickelson ‘has the bit in his teeth’ at PGA Championship

    Turns it on late for second straight day, shoots 69 for lead midway through day two

  • Phil Mickelson carded six birdies in the second round of the PGA Championship. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Phil Mickelson carded six birdies in the second round of the PGA Championship. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)